DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00.

DKNG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

