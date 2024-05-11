Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

