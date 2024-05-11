Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 2,778,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

