DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,122. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

