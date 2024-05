E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) to Issue None Dividend of $60.00 on June 14th

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 60.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ELF stock traded up C$17.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1,143.00. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$848.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,143.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,079.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,027.27.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

