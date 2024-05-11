Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 3.6 %

KODK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 943,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,557. The company has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.