Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 943,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,557. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

