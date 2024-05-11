Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 943,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,557. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
