Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

