Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $19.65. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 157,175 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,897 shares in the company, valued at $376,252.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

