Elastos Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $64.15 million and approximately $331,236.43 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,532,625 coins and its circulating supply is 22,080,710 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

