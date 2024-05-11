Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 16.7%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 208,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 71,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

