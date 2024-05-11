Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $784.00 and last traded at $775.86. Approximately 714,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,050,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $775.00.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.92 and a 200 day moving average of $676.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

