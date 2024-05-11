Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Robert W. Baird

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

