Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 18,289 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.