Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

