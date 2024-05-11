Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 11.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 470,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.