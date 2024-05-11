Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 11.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 470,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.