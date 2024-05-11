Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $816,983.81

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $816,983.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,768,236 coins and its circulating supply is 76,767,185 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

