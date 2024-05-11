Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.