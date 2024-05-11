Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 206,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 372,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Enfusion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enfusion by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 301.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

