Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Enpro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,821. Enpro has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.