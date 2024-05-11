Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
