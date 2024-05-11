Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The stock has a market cap of C$483.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.61. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,350 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.74, for a total transaction of C$90,459.00. In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.74, for a total transaction of C$90,459.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. Corporate insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

