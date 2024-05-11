Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 200,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.
Erdene Resource Development Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:ERD opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.67 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 31.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.
About Erdene Resource Development
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Erdene Resource Development
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.