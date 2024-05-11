Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 200,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:ERD opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.67 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 31.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

