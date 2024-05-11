ESAB Co. (ESAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ESAB has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

ESAB stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

