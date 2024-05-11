ETF Store Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
