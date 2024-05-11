Evercore ISI Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

