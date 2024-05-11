Evercore ISI Raises WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $23.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLG. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

KLG opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.