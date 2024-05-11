Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

