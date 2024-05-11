EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

