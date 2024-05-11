EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $870,659.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EverQuote by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

