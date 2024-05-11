Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Evolus has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,038 shares of company stock worth $674,232. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $11,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 672,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

