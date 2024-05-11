ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli Sells 12,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ExlService Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.63 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

