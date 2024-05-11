ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,089 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

