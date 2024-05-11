Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Expensify Trading Down 0.6 %

Expensify stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Get Expensify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 418,446 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and sold 725,107 shares valued at $1,295,223. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.