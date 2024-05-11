Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.