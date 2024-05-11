Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $181.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $181.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $194.75. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $193.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $207.73 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
TSE:FFH opened at C$1,571.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,496.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,345.74. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$921.23 and a 1-year high of C$1,580.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 5,649 shares valued at $7,124,295. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
