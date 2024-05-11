Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 138 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

Shares of FFH stock traded up C$8.57 on Friday, hitting C$1,571.02. 21,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,496.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,345.74. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$921.23 and a one year high of C$1,580.01.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

