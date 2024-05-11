Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 13.4%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

