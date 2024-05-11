Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

NASDAQ FANH opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

