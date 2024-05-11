Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. Ferrari has a one year low of $283.20 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.89.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

