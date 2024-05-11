Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of RACE traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. Ferrari has a one year low of $283.20 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.89.
Ferrari Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RACE
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.