F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

