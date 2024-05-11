Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.57

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 63329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.