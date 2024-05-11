Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 17.60% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $145,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

