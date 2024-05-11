FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. FIGS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,560,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $915.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

