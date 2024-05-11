Financial Analysis: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) vs. Southern (NYSE:SO)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 1 5 6 1 2.54

Southern has a consensus price target of $74.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A Southern 16.74% 12.07% 3.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 57.35 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -0.92 Southern $25.25 billion 3.39 $3.98 billion $3.87 20.19

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern beats Spine Injury Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

