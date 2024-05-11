Financial Comparison: Aris Mining (ARMN) & Its Peers

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aris Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aris Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 906 3356 4155 103 2.41

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 215.04%. Given Aris Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 216.50 Aris Mining Competitors $1.54 billion -$76.19 million 5.44

Aris Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -48.12% -2.78% 0.47%

Summary

Aris Mining beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.