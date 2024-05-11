Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 459,684 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,178,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Ecolab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. 683,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

