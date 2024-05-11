Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,964 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Microchip Technology worth $126,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,659. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

