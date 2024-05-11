Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418,669 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of Waste Connections worth $244,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. 678,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

