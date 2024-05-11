Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 32,557 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
